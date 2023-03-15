Christine E. Nichols “Chris”, age 73, of Baton Rouge LA. passed away peacefully at her home on February 21, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on October 14, 1949, to the late Ernest W. Nichols and Janie Sneed Nichols. She was a native of Fort Payne Alabama and graduated from Fort Payne High School in 1968 later attending Jacksonville State University. While her career took her many places, she settled for thirty-one years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Chris always kept Fort Payne, Alabama close to her heart. She often hosted family and friends at her home in Mentone, Alabama and loved to share the beauty and serenity with those she loved. Chris spent her life dedicated to developing and providing quality services for those living with mental illness. She was passionate about serving others and used her own experiences with mental illness to guide her career and inspire others to do the same. She was fearless in her endeavors and was able to break barriers as a female executive, developing services for the mentally ill, at Koala Centers of America early in her career. As the Owner and CEO of Medical Management Options (MMO), she boldly pursued her goals and took great pleasure identifying strengths in others and helping them to recognize those strengths in themselves. She would never ask more of others than she was willing to give. When she saw a need in the community, she acted, especially with the needs of those living with mental illness and struggling with homelessness. She recognized that housing and transportation were often great needs in the community. She founded a non-profit, Options Foundation in 1997, to provide safe housing options rather than wait for others to address this need. She founded Reliant Transportation in 1997 to ensure that these needs were met for the most vulnerable in our community. She moved the MMO corporate office to Downtown Baton Rouge in 2000 and she was active in the revitalization of downtown through her work and dedication to the Downtown Development District. While she experienced many successes in her professional life, her greatest love was for her sons, Robert “Rob” Miller and James “Chip” Miller. She took great joy in their successes and was happy that they too decided to live in Baton Rouge. She enjoyed reminiscing about her experiences as a mom. As she reflected on her life she would share, “still today the greatest joy in my life is my time with my sons.” She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Janie Sneed Nichols, and Ernest W. Nichols and sister Charlotte Myrick. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Leland Miller and James Collins Miller, her dog Sparky, Brother-in-law James “Jim” Myrick, many nieces and nephews and great nieces, Christy Myrick Dean and husband Leonard, Emma and Sophie Dean, Allison D. Myrick and husband Jimmy Allen, and Jonathan N. Myrick and wife Leanna, cousins Ed McCoy and Patricia King, and many friends. Please Join us for, a Jazz Memorial Service that will be held March 25, 2023, at 11am, located Downtown Baton Rouge at North Blvd. Town Square across from the Downtown Library. Following the memorial service a Second line, to celebrate Chris’s life, will begin at the square and end at her office, the “Nichols Building” 728 North Blvd, approximately three blocks, where refreshments will be served. Casual Attire Please. Family and friends are invited to a second gathering, that will take place Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7pm, Chris’s final request was to spread her ashes at dusk, over her most peaceful, tranquil place, her home in Mentone, Alabama, 516 CO RD 635 Mentone, Alabama. Also, at Chris’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Options Foundation, 501c3, checks can be mailed to 728 North Blvd. Baton Rouge LA 70802 or visit Optionsfoundation.com to donate.