Jonathan Brenton Vaughn - 62 of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on December 11, 2021.
Born September 15, 1959. Brenton was a caring hardworking man who loved and was loved by his family. He love the outdoors and especially loved Little River Canyon.
He is survived by: his wife, of 42 years, Brenda Vaughn, his son Wesley Vaughn. His three grandchildren, Makayla Vaughn, Dakota Vaughn, and Kara Vaughn. His three sisters, Myra Brown (Phillip Brown), Sheila Vizzinia, Vickie Childers.
Preceded in death by his father Ross Coleman Vaughn and his mother Naomi Victoria Gower
The family will honor him with a celebration of life at a later date.