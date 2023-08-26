Obituary: Ronald Lee Chandler

Ronald Lee Chandler, 79, of the Pine Ridge community, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was born August 21, 1943 to the late Horace and Evelyn Haas Chandler. Mr. Chandler owned and operated his own roofing business.
Funeral services was 4 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with Bishop Marlon Williamson officiating. Eulogy was given by grandson Jeremy Robinson. The
family receive friends Thursday from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. hour of service. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to the Kidney Foundation or Amedisys Home Health.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Tricia Eller Chandler; children William Chandler and wife Wendy, Ronda Robinson and husband Jeff, and Selina Shrader and husband Randy; grandchildren Kyle Shrader, Mathew Shrader, Dawn Shrader, Jeremy Robinson and wife Vanessa, and Gracey Chandler; siblings Duward Chandler and Shirley Traylor and husband Lynn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sybil Jones, and grandson Alex Chandler.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne was in charge of arrangements.