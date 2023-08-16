Obituary: James Clayton Harris Jr.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of James Clayton Harris, Jr. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, in the Christian Life Center at Fort Payne First Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m., with a memorial service following at 3:30 p.m..
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Marine Toys for Tots, and can be mailed to: P.O. Box 681516, Fort Payne, AL 35968 with “In memory of Clay Harris” on the memo line. Contributions can also be made to Fort Payne First Methodist Church, 206 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967
At age 50, Clay went for his last dive off the shores of Tanguisson Beach on the west side of Guam on August 6, 2023. He had a true servant’s heart and was the kind of person who would do anything for his loved ones. His lasting legacy of selfless service will endure as an example for others to follow long after Clay’s earthly journey ended.
He is fondly remembered by friends, family, and his community as a proud veteran, devoted son, and beloved brother. As a commissioned lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, Clay served in Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War. For his service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and the United Nations Medal. He was also an active member of the U.S. Army in response to Hurricane Katrina.
Clay is survived by his mother Marilyn Gilbreath Taylor and stepfather Urias Taylor of Fort Payne; sisters Lindy Harris Vizzinia (Anthony) of Fort Payne and Marcie Harris Davis (John T.) of Fort Payne; nephews John Clayton Groat (Grace), Harrison Davis, and James Paul Groat; nieces Collyn Davis, Gracie McPherson (Evan), and Maggie Groat; and his adored four-legged companions Dewey, Sadie, and Bentley. He was preceded in death by his father James Clayton Harris, Sr.
To share stories about Clay’s impact on your life and memories for the family to hear, please feel free to email: thelifeofclayharris@gmail.com.
