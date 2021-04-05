Gayle Edwin Presley, age 87 of Fort Payne, passed away on April 3, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Presley was born on January 18, 1934 to the late Otis & Lola Stephens Presley in Crossville, Alabama.
He retired from the Alabama National Guard. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved Auburn University.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Fort Payne will burial following in the Glenwood Cemetery with military honors.
He will lie in state from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4pm until 7 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, or the Youth Ministry of First Baptist Church of Fort Payne.
Mr. Presley is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Doris Clark Presley; son & daughter-in-law, Jason & Kimberly Presley; brothers & sisters-in-law, Freddie & Marie Presley and Gary & Trish Presley; sister & brother-in-law, Regina & Elton Biddle; grandsons, Hayden Presley and Bryson Presley; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Traylor, Francis Elrod and husband, Joe, Christine Dilbeck and husband, Glenn, and Peggy Clark; and several nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Allison Jill Presley; parents; and brother, Deward Presley.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.