Marty I. Fanburg

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marty Fanburg of Ft. Payne, AL and Chattanooga, TN. He was a beloved and respected member of his communities, an adventurer, mountain climber, engineer who helped develop and build the 1st 707 for Boeing, Boy Scout leader, teller of wonderful stories and a brilliant businessman.
He is survived by his loving niece Pamela Kalis (Mark) Berkowitz, adored great-nephew and great-niece Seth (Annie) Parker and Edelyn Parker (Don) Frye and many loving friends and neighbors.
Services will be held at B'nai Zion Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN on Thursday, December 29 at 1:00 pm. Donations in Marty's name may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga or your favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Ponders Brainerd Chapel, 4203 Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN. www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org