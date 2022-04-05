Marie Wallis Fortner, 84, of Fort Payne passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at her home. She was born January 27, 1938 to the late Ernest Green Wallis and Hazel Louise Pinkard Wallis. She was a member of First Baptist Church and she and her husband owned and operated EZ Curb Market for many years. She also worked as a cashier at Bruces Foodland.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. Pat McFadden officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 4 until 7 p.m.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Bobby Fortner; son Jerry Fortner and wife Sherry; daughter Melinda Horton and husband Brian; sister Barbara Collins; grandchildren Amanda and Taylor Mitchell, Weston Fortner, Abby and Drew Freeman, Jordan Horton, and Jacob Horton; great-grandchildren Callen and Lucy Ellen Freeman, and Rhett Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by twin sons Jonathan Neil and Jeffery Dale Fortner.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.