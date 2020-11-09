Mary Blanche Carr Weaver
Mary Blanche Carr Weaver  

Collinsville

Feb. 20, 1930 Age 90 Nov. 7, 2020

 

SERVICES:

Collinsville Funeral

Home- Sharpe Chapel

 1:00 PM Tuesday

Nov. 10, 2020

BURIAL:

Collinsville Cemetery

SURVIVORS:

Daughter:

Cheri Lynn Weaver Brewer

Son:

Jackie Gaines Weaver, Jr.

Grandchildren:

William Joseph Brewer, II

Elizabeth Weaver Hyatt

Michael Paul Brewer

Kelli Brewer Lambert

Benjamin Purdy Weaver

12 Great Grand Children

4 Great-Great Grand Children

Sister-in-Law:

Ann Clayton Carr

And a Host of 

Relatives and Friends.

MINISTERS:

Pastor Carol Gullatt

Dr. Alan Carr

Rev. Jesse Carr

CASKET BEARERS:

William Brewer, II, Paul Brewer

Benjamin Weaver, William Brewer, III

Greysen Robinson, Cole Lambert

HONORARY BEARERS:

Bailey Womack, Carter Womack

Reese Lambert, Lincoln Weaver

Hunter Childress

COLLINSVILLE FUNERAL

HOME DIRECTING

Ms. Weaver died at her residence on 

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her

Parents: Gurley Douglas “Bud” and 

Lotilde Lankford Carr and Husband:

Jackie Gaines Weaver, Sr.,

Brother: Don Carr and 

In-Laws: Millard and Gwendolyn

Overstreet Weaver

The Family will receive 

Friends at the funeral home Monday,

Nov. 9, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm.

ALL STATE MANDATED COVID-19 

PRECAUTIONS ARE TO BE OBEYED

AT ALL TIMES. MASK ARE REQUIRED.

