Mary Blanche Carr Weaver
Collinsville
Feb. 20, 1930 Age 90 Nov. 7, 2020
SERVICES:
Collinsville Funeral
Home- Sharpe Chapel
1:00 PM Tuesday
Nov. 10, 2020
BURIAL:
Collinsville Cemetery
SURVIVORS:
Daughter:
Cheri Lynn Weaver Brewer
Son:
Jackie Gaines Weaver, Jr.
Grandchildren:
William Joseph Brewer, II
Elizabeth Weaver Hyatt
Michael Paul Brewer
Kelli Brewer Lambert
Benjamin Purdy Weaver
12 Great Grand Children
4 Great-Great Grand Children
Sister-in-Law:
Ann Clayton Carr
And a Host of
Relatives and Friends.
MINISTERS:
Pastor Carol Gullatt
Dr. Alan Carr
Rev. Jesse Carr
CASKET BEARERS:
William Brewer, II, Paul Brewer
Benjamin Weaver, William Brewer, III
Greysen Robinson, Cole Lambert
HONORARY BEARERS:
Bailey Womack, Carter Womack
Reese Lambert, Lincoln Weaver
Hunter Childress
COLLINSVILLE FUNERAL
HOME DIRECTING
Ms. Weaver died at her residence on
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her
Parents: Gurley Douglas “Bud” and
Lotilde Lankford Carr and Husband:
Jackie Gaines Weaver, Sr.,
Brother: Don Carr and
In-Laws: Millard and Gwendolyn
Overstreet Weaver
The Family will receive
Friends at the funeral home Monday,
Nov. 9, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm.
ALL STATE MANDATED COVID-19
PRECAUTIONS ARE TO BE OBEYED
AT ALL TIMES. MASK ARE REQUIRED.