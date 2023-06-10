Obituaries/Death notices

Cheryel Patsy Hatley
Geraldine
Cheryel Patsy Hatley, 81, of Geraldine, AL passed away on June 6, 2023 at her residence.
A Graveside Service was held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Geraldine Cemetery at 10 a.m. with Bro. Charles Jones officiating. Visitation was Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Geraldine Funeral Home officiating.
Survivors: Husband of 63 years: John W. Hatley Sr.; Son: John (Deena) Hatley Jr. of Wisconsin; Daughter: Genne (Marland) Hatley Puckett of Geraldine; Grandchildren: Cristi, Amanda, Cheryl, Russell, Bethany, Erin;
13 great grandchildren; Chosen son Keegan Hatley; a host of family and friends.
Preceded in death by son, Patrick Hatley
Family will accept flowers or make a donation to your favorite charity.
Royce DeWayne ‘Poppy’ Oliver
Rainsville
Royce DeWayne “Poppy” Oliver, 73, of Rainsville, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his residence. Funeral service was Friday, June 9, 2023, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Nicky Harcrow, Bro. Fred L. Bobo, and Bro. Kevin McCreless officiating. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home in charge.
Junior Paul ‘Doodle’ Jackson
Rainsville
Junior Paul “Doodle” Jackson, 85, of Rainsville, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his family. Rainsville Funeral Home announcing.
Rayford Gene Key
Grant
Bro. Rayford Gene Key, 83, of Grant, died June 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023 from the Grassy Mountain Holiness Church. Bro. Chris Clark will officiate. Burial will follow in Panquin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Gerald Freeman
Flat Rock
Gerald Freeman, 71, of Flat Rock, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at CHI Memorial Hospital. Funeral service was Friday, June 9, 2023 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bradley Wooten officiating. Burial followed at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Kerby Funeral Home directed.
Randell Eugene Madden
Dutton
Randell Eugene Madden, 77, of Dutton, died Thursday, June 8, 2023. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Eddied Owens officiating. Burial will be in Pine Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. W. T. Wilson Chapel is in charge.