Norman Talley
October 3, 1924 - August 30, 2022
Service
Saturday, September 03, 2022, at 2:30 pm
Kerby Funeral Home Chapel
Officiating
Pastor Joe Jenkins
Survivors
Daughter: Judith Culvert (Coy)
Son: Robert Talley
Grandchildren: Jason Talley (Jennifer), Joseph Talley, Jennifer Bean (Dewayne), Alicia Ballard (Kevin)
Great Grandchildren: Connor Culvert, Jaycee Bean, Rob Bean, Gwyneth Anne Talley, Lawson Talley, Lauren Ballard and Allison Ballard, Austin Talley, Grayson Talley and Carson Talley
Proceeded in death
Beloved Wife: Dimple Talley
Parents: Tom and Tinnie Talley Grandchildren: Matthew Talley, Chris Culver
Daughter in law: Melessa Talley
3 Sisters and 6 Brothers