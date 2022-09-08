Norman Talley

October 3, 1924 - August 30, 2022

Service

Saturday, September 03, 2022, at 2:30 pm

Kerby Funeral Home Chapel

Officiating

Pastor Joe Jenkins

Survivors

Daughter: Judith Culvert (Coy)

Son: Robert Talley

Grandchildren: Jason Talley (Jennifer), Joseph Talley, Jennifer Bean (Dewayne), Alicia Ballard (Kevin)

Great Grandchildren: Connor Culvert, Jaycee Bean, Rob Bean, Gwyneth Anne Talley, Lawson Talley, Lauren Ballard and Allison Ballard, Austin Talley, Grayson Talley and Carson Talley

Proceeded in death

Beloved Wife: Dimple Talley

Parents: Tom and Tinnie Talley Grandchildren: Matthew Talley, Chris Culver

Daughter in law: Melessa Talley

3 Sisters and 6 Brothers

