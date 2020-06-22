Jesse Cline
Buy Now

Mr. Jesse Cline age 38 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence.  Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Rainsville Funeral Home. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Survivors

Son: Seth Cline

Parents: Felecia Warren Johnson and husband Terry of Fort Payne, Alabama, Rick Cline and wife Carol of Fort Payne, Alabama

Parents in Heart: Donnie Brooks and wife Betty of Rainsville, Alabama

Brother: Eric Cody Cline of Rome, Georgia

Brother-in-Heart: Joshua Brooks and wife Dixie of Rainsville, Alabama

Step-Brother: Wilson Woolery of Fair Grove, Missouri

Sisters: Francesca Quarles and husband Joey of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Candace Cline Puckett of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Cassie Miller and husband, David, of Sylvania, Alabama, Allison Cline Tapp of Summerville, Georgia,

Sisters-in-Heart: Chasity Noojin of Fort Payne, Alabama,

Step-Sister: Heather Woolery of Scottsboro, Alabama, and Crystal Johnson of Trenton, Georgia

Preceded in Death

Grandmother: Willie-Belle Cline

Uncle: Tim Cline Sr.

Uncle: Charles Williams

Step-Mother: Hope Cline

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Cline as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.