Mr. Jesse Cline age 38 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Rainsville Funeral Home. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors
Son: Seth Cline
Parents: Felecia Warren Johnson and husband Terry of Fort Payne, Alabama, Rick Cline and wife Carol of Fort Payne, Alabama
Parents in Heart: Donnie Brooks and wife Betty of Rainsville, Alabama
Brother: Eric Cody Cline of Rome, Georgia
Brother-in-Heart: Joshua Brooks and wife Dixie of Rainsville, Alabama
Step-Brother: Wilson Woolery of Fair Grove, Missouri
Sisters: Francesca Quarles and husband Joey of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Candace Cline Puckett of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Cassie Miller and husband, David, of Sylvania, Alabama, Allison Cline Tapp of Summerville, Georgia,
Sisters-in-Heart: Chasity Noojin of Fort Payne, Alabama,
Step-Sister: Heather Woolery of Scottsboro, Alabama, and Crystal Johnson of Trenton, Georgia
Preceded in Death
Grandmother: Willie-Belle Cline
Uncle: Tim Cline Sr.
Uncle: Charles Williams
Step-Mother: Hope Cline