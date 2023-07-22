Granford Norton
Muscle Shoals
Granford Norton, age 78, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Florence, Al. Mr. Norton was born in North Carolina on October 30, 1944 to the late Woodrow & Victoria Grant Norton. He retired from his trucking business, California Hillbilly Trucking, which he started with his late wife, Linda. He was a member of the Muscle Shoals Living Center and a proud father and grandfather.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Fischer Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly Garner, Christina Poshinski (John), Joanna Goggans (Jon), and Jeannie Norton; sisters, Bonnie Jean Andrews adn Mae Gernigan (Jerry); grandchildren, Demario Warren, Miranda Schweigert, MiaLinda Trapasso, and Ruby Goggans; great-grandchildren, D.J. Warren, Jazelle Warren, Daylee Warren, Lennox Warren, and Camillo Warren; nieces Patty Andrews and Tilly Andrews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Norton; and parents.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.