Death notices

James Rodney Eakins
Collinsville
James Rodney Eakins, 69, of Collinsville, died Monday, June 19, 2023. Funeral service was June 22, 2023 from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in New Canaan Cemetery. Bro. Bobby Baugh and Bro. Daniel Eakins officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Loyd C. Corbin
Henagar
Loyd C. Corbin, 93, of Henagar, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral service was Friday, June 23, 2023 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel, with burial at Concord Cemetery. Kerby Funeral Home Chapel directed
Jason Glenn Wilborn
Stevenson
Jason Glenn Wilborn, 43, of Stevenson, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. Funeral services were Thursday, June 22, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Harold Ray White
Sylvania
Harold Ray White, 79, of Sylvania, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Funeral service was Friday, June 23, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel, with burial in Old Sardis Cemetery.
Mackey Eugene Taylor
Boaz
Mackey Eugene Taylor, 64, of Boaz, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.