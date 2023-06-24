Death notices

James Rodney Eakins

Collinsville

James Rodney Eakins, 69, of Collinsville, died Monday, June 19, 2023. Funeral service was June 22, 2023 from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in New Canaan Cemetery. Bro. Bobby Baugh and Bro. Daniel Eakins officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.

Loyd C. Corbin

Henagar

Loyd C. Corbin, 93, of Henagar, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral service was Friday, June 23, 2023 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel, with burial at Concord Cemetery. Kerby Funeral Home Chapel directed

Jason Glenn Wilborn

Stevenson

Jason Glenn Wilborn, 43, of Stevenson, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023. Funeral services were Thursday, June 22, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.

Harold Ray White

Sylvania

Harold Ray White, 79, of Sylvania, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Funeral service was  Friday, June 23, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel, with burial in Old Sardis Cemetery.

Mackey Eugene Taylor

Boaz

Mackey Eugene Taylor, 64, of Boaz, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

 