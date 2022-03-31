Jackie Thomas Myers

Mr. Jackie Thomas Myers, age 85 of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral service is Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3:00 pm in Collinsville First Baptist Church with Dr. John Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Collinsville Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Saturday, April 2nd from 12:30 pm until 3:00 pm at Collinsville First Baptist Church.

Family will accept flowers or a donation may be made to Collinsville First Baptist Church 4276 AL Hwy 68 Collinsville, AL 35961

Geraldine Funeral Home directing.  www.geraldinefuneralhome.com

He is survived by:

Wife: Jo Ann Myers

Daughters: Sheri Siniard, Suzanne Hunt and husband Harold

Brother: Donnie Myers and wife Margaret

Sister: Gloria Wright

Grandchildren: Kyle Siniard, Kevin (Paige) Siniard, Haley (Hank) Harbour, Will (Mayson) Hunt, and Caitlyn (Jacob) Dickie

Great Grandchildren: James Siniard, Ty Siniard, Hunter Jack Harbour, Hollan Harbour and Trace Dickie

He is preceded in death by: Parents: Fred and Margaret Myers

