Obituary: Anita Blalock Meadows

Mrs. Anita Blalock Meadows, age 72, of Mentone, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
She is survived by: Husband: Willis Treamon Meadows; Children: Grant Meadows (Shelley) & Colby Meadows (Kelly); Sisters: Sue Watson & Cheryl Crane; Brother: Roy Blalock; Grandchildren: Elizabeth, Courtney, Isaac, & Olivia Meadows; Several Nieces & Nephews that she loved dearly
She was preceded in death by: Parents: Mack & Geraldine Blalock; Siblings: Doris Wilson, Carolyn Blalock Kilgore, & Carl BlalockPallbearers: Jimmy Watson, Jason Watson, Jacob Meadows, John Meadows, Matthew Kilgore, & Eric Crane.
The family is accepting flowers or donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Visitation was 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head. Funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head with Rev. David Durham, Rev. David Talley, and Rev. John Keefe officiating. Burial is Little River Cemetery in Mentone.