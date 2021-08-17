Patricia Elaine Hollmer, 70, of Fort Payne, passed away August 16, 2021 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Hollmer was born June 4, 1951 in Lenoir City, TN to the late DeForest and Katie Isabell Harbin Craze.
In 1981, she founded Elaine Hollmer Ministries, Inc and since that time she has been dedicated to fulfill God’s calling on her life. She was currently serving as pastor of the Fort Payne Christian Center.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Greater Glory Pavilion, weather permitting, of the Fort Payne Christian Center with Pastor Ronnie Pittman officiating.
Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8pm at the funeral home. The family prefers the wearing of a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations to the Fort Payne Christian Center, 3610 Grand Avenue SW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
In the event of inclement weather, services will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Hollmer is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kenneth L. Hollmer; children, Jonathan Patrick Hollmer and his wife Cathy and David DeForest Hollmer and his wife Adrienne; sister, Darlene Whisenhunt and her husband Travis; grandchildren, Ashley Gothard and her husband Jason, Nicholas Hollmer, Mackenzie Hollmer and her fiance’ Jordan Bain, Zoe’ Hollmer, and Sylas Hollmer; and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Christopher Gothard.
