Dr. John Weldon Parrish age 39 of Rainsville, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roger Graham and Reverend Jacob Daniel officiating. Entombment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
John once said that the greatest gift he ever received was a library card. Anyone who knew him can believe this statement wholeheartedly. John was the lucky recipient of a number of library cards over the years. One can imagine little John Parrish pestering the librarians at Sylvania School to exchange his book early or to check out more books than he was allowed.
His next library card was from NACC, where he was awarded his A.S.. John then packed up the many books he had acquired for his personal library and moved to Tuscaloosa where he added a University of Alabama library card to his deck. John discovered a love for the Department of Religious Studies, and was awarded his B.S. His next library card was an international one as John moved to Edmonton and the University of Alberta, where he completed his M.S. in Religious Studies.
He shuffled through the stacks at The University of Toronto and Brown University before once again becoming a fixture at the University of Alberta. John defended his Doctoral Dissertation on May 5th, 2020, and was finally Dr. John Weldon Parrish! He was looking forward to teaching other eager students in the field of Religious Studies. While he was building his deck of cards, John had numerous articles and papers published that can now be found in libraries, online, and in various Departments of Religious Studies. Some little boy will now be able to check out a book and read about Paul as written by Dr. John Weldon Parrish. John continued to have a love for libraries throughout his life and developed a personal library that might rival many public libraries.
The entirety of his academic texts will be donated, in his name, to the Department of Religious Studies at the University of Alabama.
Survivors
Wife: Deborah Culpepper Parrish of Rainsville, Alabama
Parents: Weldon and Bettye Parrish of Fort Payne, Alabama
Special Family Member: Mike (Nona) Morris
Uncles: James (Brenda) Parrish of Geraldine, Alabama, Charles (Lisa) Moore of Fort Payne, Alabama, and Tom (Debbie) Silver of Henagar, Alabama
Aunt: Jane Adams of Henagar, Alabama
Cousins: Nikki (Brad) Scott of Mentone, Alabama, Matt (Lindsey) Parrish of Tucker, Georgia, Randy (Scarlet) Silver of Madison, Alabama, Keri (Chad) Carroll of Fort Payne, Alabama, Andi (Paul) Whitsel of Rutledge, Tennessee, Amy (Brandon) Rolling of Auburn, Alabama, and Colton Moore of Montgomery, Alabama
Preceded in Death
Sister: Candee Parrish
Grandparents: Charles and Nina Parrish, and Ira and Chloe Moore
Great-Grandmother: Ethyl Smith
Uncle: Glenn Adams
Aunts: Lynn Parrish and Helen Silver
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to NACC Library: ATT: Julia Everett PO Box 159 Rainsville, Alabama, 35986, or DeKalb County Public Library 504 Grand Ave NW Fort Payne, Alabama 35967