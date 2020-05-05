Virginia H. Jolley, 95, was born in Ft. Payne, October 1924, at home to the late Joseph (Joe) & Harriet Huggins. She attended public school in Ft. Payne and earned a degree in education from Jacksonville State University in Alabama. Virginia married the love of her life, Milford R. Jolley, in 1946 at First Methodist Church in Ft. Payne.
Virginia taught second grade for two years at Ft. Payne Elementary before starting a family, daughter Brenda and son Russell (Rusty). The Family moved to Miami, Florida in 1955 where they lived for many decades. After Milford's death, Virginia moved to be near her daughter's and son's families in Duluth, Ga. Virginia moved to Palm Beach, Fl to live with her Godson and family in 2014, where she lived until her passing on May 2, 2020, after a short stay in hospice.
Virginia always loved babies and children and over the years many adopted her as a second mother and she adopted us as her other children. Some of us spent as much time, if not more, with her and her family, than we did with our biological families and lovingly called her Gingee or Momma Gingee or Momma Jolley. Virginia touched many hearts and lives over the years and anyone that came to know her, came to love her with her huge loving heart and soft, sweet southern voice that we will miss. Throughout her life, Virginia was active in the Methodist Church and proud of it. Though blessed with a long life, she was sadly predeceased by not only her parents, husband, sister Sina, and brothers JL and Earl, but also by both children and a grandson (James).
She returned home to Ft. Payne and will be laid to rest at a private service at Glenwood Cemetery on May 8, 2020.
