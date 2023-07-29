Death notices

Lois Idell Brumbeloe
Albertville
Lois Idell Brumbeloe, 94, of Albertville, died Monday, July 24, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. Funeral services were Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Byron Smith and Rebecca Pruitt officiating. Burial followed in Skirum Cemetery. Geraldine Funeral Home directed.
Betty Ray Goodridge
Rainsville
Betty Ray Goodridge, 93, of Rainsville, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove. Funeral services will be Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donny Dover and Rev. Melvin Dawson officiating. Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park with Rainsville Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, July 29 and 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
James Douglas Craft III
Fort Payne
James Douglas Craft III, 46, of Fort Payne, died Monday, July 24, 2023. Memorial services were Thursday, July 27, 2023 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Cremation was provided by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Mary Janice Galloway
Rainsville
Mary Janice Galloway, 73, of Rainsville, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home. Funeral services were Friday, July 28, 2023 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Holcomb officiating. Burial followed in Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Shelby Jean Dalton
Rainsville
Shelby Jean Dalton, 78, of Rainsville, died Thursday, July 27, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Osanippa church in Lanett with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., prior to the service Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Lawrence Brown Jr.
Pisgah
Lawrence Brown Jr. (Junior Brown), 78, of Pisgah, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Cloverdale Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2023. Kerby Funeral Home is directing.
Edward Loudermilk
Fyffe
Edward Loudermilk, 77, of Fyffe, died Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 29, 20223 at 11 a.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Old Sardis Holiness Church Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023.