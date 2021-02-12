Phyllis Elaine Prewett Bell, 73 of Fort Payne, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her home.
She was born November 13, 1947 in Aberdeen, Maryland to the late V.I., Jr. and Lala Fischer Prewett.
She was a faithful member of Asbury Methodist Church where she served through the years as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, and church librarian. She was also a master gardener and a Girl Scout leader. Phyllis was a true, fun-loving friend who made everyone laugh when she walked into the room.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Asbury Methodist Church with Rev. Taylor Gallman and Rev. Wayne Killian officiating.
She will lie in state from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service on Sunday. Burial will follow in Fischer Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 4 until 7 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home.
The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to World Gospel Missions, PO Box 948, Marion, IN 46952-0948 (wgm.org).
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Steve Bell; daughters, April Nelson and husband, Drew, and Traci Rigdon and husband, Sid; grandchildren, Ally Householder and husband, Nick, Mark Nelson, Nathan Rigdon, and Laura Ellen Rigdon; sisters, Vicki Wade and husband, David and Beth McKeehan and husband, Steve.; aunts and uncle, Ann Johnson and Larry and Ruth Cochran; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks is given to the staff of Amedysis Home Health and Hospice.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.