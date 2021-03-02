William Kenneth Clayton age 92 of Henagar died Sunday, February 28 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Funeral services are Wednesday at 4:30 pm ct at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Bro. Donald Doufitt and Bro. Brian Maxwell officiating.
Burial will follow at Biddle Cemetery with Military Honors by his fellow American Legion Honors Team.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday and 2 pm until service time on Wednesday.
Survivors include wife of 62 years Marie Kirby Clayton, sister, Gwen Clayton Maxwell(Doug), several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mr. Clayton was a Korean War Veteran serving as a Corporal in the US Army. He was a member of Whitehall UMC as well as the VFW and American Legion Post 39.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Ava Lea Clayton.
In-lieu-of flowers donations may be made in Mr. Clayton's name to American Legion Post #39 % Joseph Brewer 3794 AL Hwy 40, Henagar, AL 35978.
Please share condolences online at www.cornerstonefuneralchapel.com