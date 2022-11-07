Sherry Collins unexpectedly gained her wings early Friday, November 4, 2022. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Collins, her daughter Paige Collins, son Tristan Collins, daughter-in-law April Collins, 7 siblings: Lynda Whedbee, Dawn Biermann, Richard Mirto, Riana Brown, Katrina Stringer, Anthony Rose, and Krystal Martin, an aunt Joyce Mirto, and a host of nieces and nephwes, and many friends.
She was sadly preceded in death by her beloved daughter Jodi Collins, her parents Nancy and Donald Martin, and grandmother Sarah Flanagan. Sherry will be known for her love of her family, fur babies, and the thrill of bahgahhn shopping. She will be forever missed but NEVER forgotten!!