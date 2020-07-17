Willene Ann Rogers Highfield, 94, of McCords Crossroads, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born October 12, 1925 to the late Ramos and Annie Jay Kerr Rogers, affectionately known as Big Daddy and Big Mama. A lifelong resident of the close-knit community, she was a founding member of the McCords Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department and retired from SewSew Styles in Centre. She loved life; loved to travel, loved to shop, the Atlanta Braves and the Smoky Mountains, but nothing compared to how she loved her family. Whether you called her Aunt Willene, Sis, MawMaw or Mama, you knew that you were loved.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 18th at the Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Melvyn Salter, Jason Stockton, and Doyle Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 PM Friday at Perry Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Patty Tierce, Sandra Stinson, Ronnie and Sonja Highfield, Kenneth Highfield and Karen and Tony Stinson; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, N.C. “Snooks” Highfield in 1991, granddaughter Misty Stockton; son-in-law, Steve Tierce; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Highfield; and brothers, Bobby, Bud, and Toby Rogers.
Perry Funeral Home and Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne are in charge of arrangements.