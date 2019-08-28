Margaret McKeehan Dawson, 71, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Margaret was secretary at McKeehan Hosiery for many years and was active in the SOCKS Club which she named. Margaret had the gift of hospitality, cooking for people and making everyone she met comfortable. For many years, Margaret enjoyed dressing as Mrs. Claus at Christmas. She volunteered at Wills Valley and Williams Avenue Elementary Schools where she was known and loved as Grammy. She was a member of Minvale Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Howard Holland and Rev. John Keefe officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Heartlite Hospice.
She is survived by her sons Craig Stiefel and Ryan Stiefel and wife, Janna; grandchildren, Caleb, Dawson, and Easton; brothers Jimmy McKeehan and wife, Ethelyn, Bobby McKeehan, and Steve McKeehan and wife, Beth.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Eloise Carruth McKeehan and brother, Earl McKeehan.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.