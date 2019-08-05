Cleo Richardson
Mrs. Cleo Richardson, age 97, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Serenity Place Assisted Living.

Funeral: 2:00 PM on Wednesday 8-7-19 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne

Visitation: Tuesday 8-6-19 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne

Burial: Glenwood Cemetery

Officiating: Rev. John Keefe

Mrs. Richardson was born on June 20, 1922 to J. E. Martin & Beulah Vaughn Martin. She graduated from Fyffe High School and married James Waldo Richardson on August 25, 1949. They were married for 68 years. She worked in several hosiery mills in Fort Payne. Mrs. Richardson was an avid gardener who loved her flowers. She was a member of Minvale Baptist Church.

Survivors:

Special Nephew: Kyle Burt

Nephew: Ken Burt (Beth)

Brothers: Carl Martin & Clyde Martin

Preceded in death by:

Husband: James Waldo Richardson

Siblings: Naomi Burt, Claude Martin & Calvin Martin

The Family is accepting flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) or donations to Serenity Place Assisted Living Memory Care, 741 Houston Loop Rd, Fort Payne, AL 35968.

Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com