Mrs. Cleo Richardson, age 97, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Serenity Place Assisted Living.
Funeral: 2:00 PM on Wednesday 8-7-19 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Visitation: Tuesday 8-6-19 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Glenwood Cemetery
Officiating: Rev. John Keefe
Mrs. Richardson was born on June 20, 1922 to J. E. Martin & Beulah Vaughn Martin. She graduated from Fyffe High School and married James Waldo Richardson on August 25, 1949. They were married for 68 years. She worked in several hosiery mills in Fort Payne. Mrs. Richardson was an avid gardener who loved her flowers. She was a member of Minvale Baptist Church.
Survivors:
Special Nephew: Kyle Burt
Nephew: Ken Burt (Beth)
Brothers: Carl Martin & Clyde Martin
Preceded in death by:
Husband: James Waldo Richardson
Siblings: Naomi Burt, Claude Martin & Calvin Martin
The Family is accepting flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) or donations to Serenity Place Assisted Living Memory Care, 741 Houston Loop Rd, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com