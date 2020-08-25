Mrs. Flora Ann Black Owens age 79 of Pisgah, AL passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The family will have private memorial services held at a later date. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. announcing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors
1 Son: Johns Samuel Owens of Chattanooga, TN
3 Daughters: Brenda Glover and husband David of Huntsville, AL
Lynn Trezise and husband Doug of Asheville, NC
Melinda Owens of Asheville, NC
3 Sisters: Mary Cox of Pisgah, AL
Nina Cox of Rosalie, AL
Polly Gant of Pisgah, AL
8 Grandchildren
1 Great Grandchild
Preceded in Death
Husband: Horace “Buddy” Owens of Chattanooga, TN
Parents: Alton & Ermine Tullis Black of Chavies, AL