Flora Ann Black Owens
Mrs. Flora Ann Black Owens age 79 of Pisgah, AL passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The family will have private memorial services held at a later date. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. announcing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Survivors

1 Son: Johns Samuel Owens of Chattanooga, TN

3 Daughters: Brenda Glover and husband David of Huntsville, AL

Lynn Trezise and husband Doug of Asheville, NC

Melinda Owens of Asheville, NC

3 Sisters:  Mary Cox of Pisgah, AL

Nina Cox of Rosalie, AL

Polly Gant of Pisgah, AL

8 Grandchildren

1 Great Grandchild

Preceded in Death

Husband: Horace “Buddy” Owens of Chattanooga, TN

Parents: Alton & Ermine Tullis Black of Chavies, AL

