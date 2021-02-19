Alma Lee Vashti Beasley

Beasley, Alma Lee Vashti, 83 years old, a nearly 40 year resident of Placentia, California passed away peacefully on January 16, 2021.
Born in Fort Payne, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Jabe Wesley and Harriet Frances Lyons Burgess.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVaughn Hale Beasley, of Soddy, Tennessee.
At the young age of 10, Alma was sent to be raised by her Aunt Atha and Uncle Marvin due to her mother’s passing. She graduated high school with honors and received the “Most Likely to Succeed” title from her classmates. She went to college later in life, while working full time and raising a family. When Alma graduated from California State University at Fullerton with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business, she was the first of her side of the family to graduate college.
She married LaVaughn on September 14, 1965. Their 49 years of marriage were spent in Oceanside and Placentia, California raising daughters, Debbie and Tammy and son, David.
Alma was the proud wife of a 30 year Marine that did two tours in Vietnam. With LaVaughn overseas and 3 young children at home, Alma was the sole parent for much of her young married life. She became a PTA President, Red Cross volunteer, Girl Scout leader, seamstress and piano teacher all while working full time. Alma was gifted in both analytical and creative thinking. She used her mathematical gifts working in accounting/finance for various companies and her creative gifts in things like crochet and music.
Alma was diagnosed with dementia prior to LaVaughn’s passing six years ago. She lived with her son’s family in Riverside, California for most of her remaining days. The final year of her life was spent in Shoal Creek, Missouri at an assisted living facility so her daughter’s family could help care for her.
Alma is survived by her three children, Debbie Hull of Danbury, CT, Tammy Marasco and her husband John of Liberty, MO and David Beasley and his wife Nydia of Riverside, CA; 10 grandchildren, Michael Leefers and his wife Ann, Raquel Suescun, Kevin Marasco and his wife Tegan, Ben Suescun and his wife Lutie, Eric Marasco and his wife Leigh, Aaron Marasco, Matthew Leefers, Julie Marasco, Natalie Beasley, Kaitlyn Hull; four great grandchildren, JT Leefers, Asher Marasco, Tatym Marasco and Elijah Suescun.
To our dear mother, grandma/nana, great grandma/great nana, and friend – we love you and will carry our treasured memories of you in our hearts always – may your reunion with those that passed before you be joyous and may your relief from pain be exhilarating.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or the
Humane Society of the United States (humanesociety.org).
Funeral services will be held at:
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary on Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, California.
Family will receive friends on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday February 23, 2021 at 9:30 am outside in the Mortuary Garden.
Due to Covid-19 suggested restrictions masks are required. The visitation will be a rotation of 10 people maximum inside at a time and the funeral will be outside with a maximum of 50 people. Only 10 people from the immediate family will be accompanying Alma to her resting place at Riverside National Cemetery.