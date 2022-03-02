Charlotte Augusta Burt, 92, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022. She was born August 21, 1929 to the late Chris and Mary Longshore Jackson.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6th at Gravel Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters-in-law Lynn Burt and Regina Burt; sister Virginia Jones; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband G.H. Burt; sons Ted Burt, James Larry Burt, and Dennis Michael Burt; sisters Phyllis Brewer and Christine Kuykendall; and brothers John Elwin Jackson and Hayworth Jackson,
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.