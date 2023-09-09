Death notices

Mark Allyn Sparks
Rainsville
Mark Allyn Sparks, 61 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at his residence. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Linda Marie Jones
Albertville
Linda Marie Jones, 78, of Albertville, died Thursday, September 7. 2023. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow in Nixon Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Retha Mae Otinger Summerford
Fyffe
Retha Mae Otinger Summerford, 91, of Fyffe, died September 4, 2023. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from the Old Sardis Cemetery, with burial following. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Margie Ruth Collins
Dawson
Margie Ruth Collins, 79, of Dawson, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow in Beulah Cemetery at Fyffe. Bro. J.T. Williams is officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Beau Kelly Holland
Fort Payne
Beau Kelly Holland of Fort Payne died September 5, 2023. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.