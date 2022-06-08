Ronald Starling Davis

Ronald Starling Davis, age 78, of Geraldine-Dawson Community, passed away on June 7, 2022 at Shepherds Cove in Albertville, AL.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 11th at 1 p.m. at the Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Davis and Rev. Vick officiating.

Burial will follow at the DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral.

He is survived by his Wife of 54 Years: Rita (Huff) Davis

Sons: Jeff (Mitchelle) Davis, Jason (Lidia) Davis

Chosen Daughter: Donna (Sammy) Isbell

Grandchildren: Christopher Davis, Brooklyn Davis, Mitchell Davis, John Evan Davis

Chosen Grandson: Brad (Jessica) Bodine

Sister: Sonja (Howard) Davis Newman

Brother: Tyrone (Mary) Davis

He was preceded in death by his Parents: Starling Houston Davis and Mary Nell Davis

Chosen Grandson: Chad Bodine

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Skirum United Methodist Church Building Fund. Ronnie Willoughby P.O. Box 96 Geraldine, AL 35974.