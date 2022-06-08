Ronald Starling Davis, age 78, of Geraldine-Dawson Community, passed away on June 7, 2022 at Shepherds Cove in Albertville, AL.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 11th at 1 p.m. at the Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Davis and Rev. Vick officiating.
Burial will follow at the DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral.
He is survived by his Wife of 54 Years: Rita (Huff) Davis
Sons: Jeff (Mitchelle) Davis, Jason (Lidia) Davis
Chosen Daughter: Donna (Sammy) Isbell
Grandchildren: Christopher Davis, Brooklyn Davis, Mitchell Davis, John Evan Davis
Chosen Grandson: Brad (Jessica) Bodine
Sister: Sonja (Howard) Davis Newman
Brother: Tyrone (Mary) Davis
He was preceded in death by his Parents: Starling Houston Davis and Mary Nell Davis
Chosen Grandson: Chad Bodine
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Skirum United Methodist Church Building Fund. Ronnie Willoughby P.O. Box 96 Geraldine, AL 35974.