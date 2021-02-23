Mozella A. Underwood Kerley passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, in Birmingham, AL.
Her cherished memory will forever live in the lives of her two sons: Eric (Aleshka) Kerley, Birmingham, AL; Joshua Kerley, Copán, Honduras; two grandchildren: Eric Kerley, Jr., and Alyse Kerley; three sisters: Patricia McElrath, Fort Payne, AL, Stephanie Underwood, Birmingham, AL, Kathy (Carl) Prater, Fort Payne, AL; three nieces: Gwen (Paul) Jelks, Fort Payne, AL, Charlotte (Darrell) Bowers, Trussville, AL, Alexandria (Xavier) Curry, Gadsden, AL; six nephews: James (Aygul) Fields, Glen Burnie, MD, Jeff (Amber) Parker, Jamarcus Underwood, Indianapolis, IN; Kent (Martha) Underwood, Birmingham, AL, Thaddeus (Karen) Underwood, Alexandria, VA, Wesley Prater, Fort Payne, AL; one aunt Odie Fielder, Detroit, MI. Special friends: Members of Daughters of Obedience Ministry.
A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Liberty Church, Birmingham, AL. Limited seating, mask and social distancing required. Graveside at 2:00 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne, AL.