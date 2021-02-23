Mozella A. Underwood Kerley
Mozella A. Underwood Kerley passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, in Birmingham, AL.

Her cherished memory will forever live in the lives of her two sons: Eric (Aleshka) Kerley, Birmingham, AL; Joshua Kerley, Copán, Honduras; two grandchildren: Eric Kerley, Jr., and Alyse Kerley; three sisters: Patricia McElrath, Fort Payne, AL, Stephanie Underwood, Birmingham, AL, Kathy (Carl) Prater, Fort Payne, AL; three nieces: Gwen (Paul) Jelks, Fort Payne, AL, Charlotte (Darrell) Bowers, Trussville, AL, Alexandria (Xavier) Curry, Gadsden, AL; six nephews: James (Aygul) Fields, Glen Burnie, MD, Jeff (Amber) Parker, Jamarcus Underwood, Indianapolis, IN; Kent (Martha) Underwood, Birmingham, AL, Thaddeus (Karen) Underwood, Alexandria, VA, Wesley Prater, Fort Payne, AL; one aunt Odie Fielder, Detroit, MI.  Special friends: Members of Daughters of Obedience Ministry.

A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Liberty Church, Birmingham, AL.  Limited seating, mask and social distancing required.  Graveside at 2:00 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne, AL.

