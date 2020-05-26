Leesa Tindle Alexander, 56, of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 29th at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Stewart Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Alexander; daughter, Elizabeth Crystal-bell Gaul; son, Robbie Alexander and wife, Carrie; grandchildren, Ethen Shrader, Dylan Gaul, and Levi Alexander; father, Wayne Tindle; sister, Bunny Tindle; niece and nephews, Jenifer Isam, Jeremy, Jason, and P.J. Pritchett; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jean Tindle in 2018.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.