Death notices

Harold Thomas Satterwhite
Navarre, Florida
Harold Thomas Satterfield, 75, from Navarre, Florida, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Funeral service will be Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jed Richey and Bro. Terry Sisco officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 and 1 p.m until time of funeral Sunday, June 4, 2023. Burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Geraldine Funeral Home is directing.
Rodney Lynn Tucker
Collinsville
Rodney Lynn Tucker, age 61 of Collinsville passed away Thursday at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, in the W.T. Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Town Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Saturday.