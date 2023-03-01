Virginia A. Bray/Rainsville
Virginia A. Bray, 82, of Rainsville, died Feb. 26, 2023. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Mar. 1 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. J.T. Williams officiating. Burial following in Mountain View Memory Gardens.
Susan D. Bolton/Crossville
Susan D. Bolton, 72, of Crossville, died Feb. 26, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Mar. 1 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Skirum Cemetery.
Robert Morris/Fort Payne
Robert Morris, 80, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 26, 2023 at Shepherd’s Cove. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Mar. 6 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Chattanooga National Cemetery at 2 p.m. EST. Visitation is 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. CST Mar. 6 at the funeral home.
Judy Carol Beasley/Fyffe
Judy Carol Beasley, 78, of Fyffe, died Feb. 24, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services were 4p.m. Feb. 26 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following in Miller’s Chapel Cemetery.
Loraine Dupree Veal/Fort Payne
Loraine Dupree Veal, 78, of Fort Payne, died Feb. 25, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Feb. 27 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Town Creek Cemetery.
Billie Regina “Jean” Cook Haynes/Rainsville
Billie Regina “Jean” Cook Haynes, 69, of Rainsville, died Feb. 25, 2023. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Reggie Byrum officiating. Burial followed in Old Sardis Cemetery.