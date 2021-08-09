Mrs. Ruth A. Swartz age 95 of Fort Payne, AL formerly of Linwood, PA passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glen R "Bud" Swartz, 2 sons, Glen Swartz Jr, and Clarence Eugene Swartz, sons-in-law, Eddie Frank Jackson and Lewis Reynolds and daughter-in-law, Mildred Swartz.
She is survived by 4 sons: James Swartz, Barrie Gallagher (Antoinette), Russell Gallagher (Margie), and Donald Swartz (Frances); 2 Daughters: Mary Reynolds and Gloria Jackson.
Ruth had an undeniable love for the Lord and was a Godly example for her 8 children, 27 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, and 36 great great grandchildren.
Mrs. Swartz was a member of the Fort Payne Family Worship Center.
Services to be held at Pagano Funeral Home in Garnet Valley, PA.