Henrietta Wilborn Blevins, 70, of Valley Head, AL, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in a local hospital.
She was a retired school bus driver for the DeKalb County School System and was a member of Rainsville Holiness Church.
Mrs. Blevins enjoyed traveling and sight-seeing and being with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude & Annie Chaney Wilborn, and daughter, Annette Blevins.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Blevins; daughter, Christy (Tim) Riddle of Trenton; granddaughters, Megan Blevins, Desirae Riddle, & Tara Riddle; sisters, Claudean Wilborn Kindred, Rainsville, AL, Madelyn Cooley, Scottsboro, AL, & Joann Loudermilk, Section, AL.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 17th at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tim Riddle officiating. Interment will follow in Valley Head Cemetery.
Online expressions of sympathy may be shared at ryanfuneralhome.net.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, Trenton, GA.