Mr. Glenn Earl Wells age 75 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brian Harris and Bro. Kevin Gurley officiating.
Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Monday, August 29th from 5PM-8PM & Tuesday, August 30th from 11AM-2PM.
Survivors
Wife: Wanda Wells
Daughter: Tammy Stephens and husband Gaylan
Gabrielle Wells
Grandson: Dakota Wells
Great Grandson: Beau Wells
Preceded in Death
Parents: Milford and Eloise Wells
Siblings: LeBron Wells, Evelyn Graben, Donald Wells, Madeline Wells & Brent Wells