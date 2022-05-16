Dennie Ruth Stallings, age 92 of Tuscaloosa, Al. formerly of DeKalb County, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
A visitation and graveside service will be held May 18, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Lighthouse of Hope Church and Corinth Cemetery in Fyffe, Alabama. Her pastor, Rev. Jon Wiggins will officiate this celebration of life service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Maude McGee Stallings and Francis Andy Stallings, Sr.; brothers, Francis Andy Stallings, Jr., Cecil Morris Stallings (Gladys), Willie G. Stallings (Maxine), infant twins Toy and Joy Stallings; sisters, Jimmie Stallings Holdridge (Thornton), and Inez Stallings Powell (Oren). She is survived by nieces and nephews.
She was born September 10, 1929, in DeKalb County, Alabama. As a senior in high school she moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She graduated from Livingston College and began working as the Admissions Director of the Graduate School at the University of Alabama where she retired after 24 years. She was a woman of faith that loved her Lord and worked faithfully in His service.