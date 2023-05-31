Death notices

Charles Ray Lance
Fyffe
Charles Ray Lance, 75, of Fyffe, died Thursday, May 25, 2023. Funeral service was Sunday, May 28, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Corinth Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Mary Frances Waldrop
Pisgah
Mary Frances Waldrop, 78, of Pisgah, died Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Riverview Hospital. Service was held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Rainsville funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Danny Stewart and Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Sheila Diane Croft
Okeechobee, Florida
Funeral service for Sheila Diane Croft, 67, 0f Okeechobee, Florida, formerly of this area, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery with W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in charge. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Caroline Rose “Carolyn” Payne
Gaylesville
Caroline Rose “Carolyn” Payne, 64, of Gaylesville, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at her residence. Funeral service was Monday, May 29, 2023, at Liberty Baptist Church at Blanche with Bro. Sanford DeBerry, Bro. Brian Williams, and Bro. Johnny Hartline officiating. Burial followed in Davis Cemetery with W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in charge.
Michael Russ Freeman
Crossville
Michael Russ Freeman, 65, of Crossville, died Saturday, May 27, 2023. Funeral service was Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Freeman’s Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Hoyt Gilbert officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Rhonda Womack
Henagar
Rhonda Womack, 61, of Henagar, died Friday, May 26, 2023. Funeral service was Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Old Sardis Holiness Church with burial in Old Sardis Holiness Church Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home directed.
John Allen
Section
John Allen, 53, of Section, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Highlands Medical Center. Service will be Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel directing. Visitation will be 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Ethel Mae Jones
Fort Payne
Ethel Mae Jones, 76, of Fort Payne, died Monday, May 29, 2023. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Darrell Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery at Adamsburg.
Jon Mark Collins
Crossville
Jon Mark Collins, 49, of Crossville, died Saturday, May 27, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.
Mildred Gaynell Johnson
Rainsville
Mildred Gaynell Johnson, 86, of Rainsville, died Saturday, May 27, 2023. Funeral services are set for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bros. Roger Graham and Kenneth Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.
Charles (Chuck) Jeffrey Mullen
Boaz
Charles (Chuck) Jeffery Mullen, age 67, of Boaz, AL passed away on May 26, 2023. There will be no service.
Survivors: Daughter Destiny Lynnette Allen and husband, Jarred Wyatt Allen. Grandchildren Karter and Keegan.