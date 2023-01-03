Anna Whitfield Tilley

Mrs. Anna Whitfield Tilley age 89 of Sylvania passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at her residence. Funeral service is Monday, January 2, 2023 at 12PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with

Rev. Marty Jenkins and Rev. Jeff Sayre officiating.  Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com

Family will receive friends on Monday, January 2nd from   10AM-12PM.

Survivors

Husband: Glenn Tilley

3 Daughters: Brenda Sayre, Debbie Farmer, and Vickie Whitfield

1 Brother: Charlie Watkins

1 Sister: Inez Ewton

8 Grandchildren: Kevin and Jeffrey Sayre

Richard, Terry, Phillip, and David Cuzzort

Travis and Casie Smith

13 Great Grandchildren: Hunter Sayre, Jayden and Remington Sayre, Amber White, Tyler Cuzzort, Sebastin, Chloe, Ariel, and Bryan Cuzzort, Kaitlyn and Weston Smith,

 Johnathan and Austin Cuzzort

11 Great Great Grandchildren: Drakon, Brom, and Charlie White,Castiel, Amara,

Lilith, Sam and Anna Cuzzort, Kadelina and John Luke Cuzzort, and Ryleigh Cuzzort

Preceded in Death

Husband: Lloyd Whitfield

Daughter: Wanda Miller

Parents: Grady and Beulah Watkins

Sisters: Sue Fisher and Sybil Watkins

Brothers: Hobert, Matthew, Labron, and R.L. Watkins

Son-in-law: Kenneth Sayre

