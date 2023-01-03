Mrs. Anna Whitfield Tilley age 89 of Sylvania passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at her residence. Funeral service is Monday, January 2, 2023 at 12PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with
Rev. Marty Jenkins and Rev. Jeff Sayre officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
Family will receive friends on Monday, January 2nd from 10AM-12PM.
Survivors
Husband: Glenn Tilley
3 Daughters: Brenda Sayre, Debbie Farmer, and Vickie Whitfield
1 Brother: Charlie Watkins
1 Sister: Inez Ewton
8 Grandchildren: Kevin and Jeffrey Sayre
Richard, Terry, Phillip, and David Cuzzort
Travis and Casie Smith
13 Great Grandchildren: Hunter Sayre, Jayden and Remington Sayre, Amber White, Tyler Cuzzort, Sebastin, Chloe, Ariel, and Bryan Cuzzort, Kaitlyn and Weston Smith,
Johnathan and Austin Cuzzort
11 Great Great Grandchildren: Drakon, Brom, and Charlie White,Castiel, Amara,
Lilith, Sam and Anna Cuzzort, Kadelina and John Luke Cuzzort, and Ryleigh Cuzzort
Preceded in Death
Husband: Lloyd Whitfield
Daughter: Wanda Miller
Parents: Grady and Beulah Watkins
Sisters: Sue Fisher and Sybil Watkins
Brothers: Hobert, Matthew, Labron, and R.L. Watkins
Son-in-law: Kenneth Sayre