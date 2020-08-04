Mr. Aaron Andrews age 63 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Sardis Holiness Church Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefunerlahome.com.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 2nd from 3PM-8PM & Monday, August 3rd from 11AM-2PM.
Survivors
Wife of 37 Years: Martha Benefield Andrews of Rainsville, AL
Son: John Tyler Andrews and wife Heather of Henagar, AL
Daughters: Julie Andrews Allen and husband Landon of Section, AL
Laura Beth Chapman and husband Austin of Henagar, AL
Brother: Gary Andrews and wife Kim of Rainsville, AL
Sisters: Janice Trotman and husband Stanley of Rainsville, AL
Carol King and husband David of Rainsville, AL
Grandchildren: Asher, Abram & Anna
Preceded in Death
Son: Christopher Aaron Andrews
Parents: Ronald & Dorothy Andrews
Sister: July Pendergrass
Brother-in-Law: Clydell Pendergrass