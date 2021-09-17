Lloyd Thomas Battles

Lloyd Thomas Battles

Collinsville

June 20, 1945 Age 76 Sept. 06, 2021

Service was held at the Fort Payne Family Worship Center at 2 pm., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

Burial:

Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery

Survivors:

Wife: Carol Simpson Battles

Daughters:

Suzanne Battles Behimer, Holly Battles Sparks

Grandchildren: Maci Nicole Sparks, Jessica Paige Behimer, Blake Thomas Sparks, Simon Lee Simpson

Siblings: W.H Battles, Marilyn Lumsden, Clifford (Helen) Battles, Peggy (John Frank) Jones, David (Susan) Battles and a Host of relatives and friends

Ministers: Rev. Terry DeHart, Rev. Thomas Wallace

Pallbearers: Blake Sparks, Austin Carver

Saul Simpson, Jacob Jones, Grant Jones, Colton Davis, Adam Battles and Slade St.Clair

He was preceded in death by his Parents John Thomas and Aulcie Mae Johnson Battles; BrotherTravis Battles; and Nephews, Chris Battles and Mark Battles.

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Battles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.