Lloyd Thomas Battles
Collinsville
June 20, 1945 Age 76 Sept. 06, 2021
Service was held at the Fort Payne Family Worship Center at 2 pm., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021
Burial:
Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery
Survivors:
Wife: Carol Simpson Battles
Daughters:
Suzanne Battles Behimer, Holly Battles Sparks
Grandchildren: Maci Nicole Sparks, Jessica Paige Behimer, Blake Thomas Sparks, Simon Lee Simpson
Siblings: W.H Battles, Marilyn Lumsden, Clifford (Helen) Battles, Peggy (John Frank) Jones, David (Susan) Battles and a Host of relatives and friends
Ministers: Rev. Terry DeHart, Rev. Thomas Wallace
Pallbearers: Blake Sparks, Austin Carver
Saul Simpson, Jacob Jones, Grant Jones, Colton Davis, Adam Battles and Slade St.Clair
He was preceded in death by his Parents John Thomas and Aulcie Mae Johnson Battles; BrotherTravis Battles; and Nephews, Chris Battles and Mark Battles.