Funeral service for Mr. Marion Smith, who departed this life on December 8, 2020, will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Collins Chapel Methodist Church, Collinsville, AL. Pastor Joe Moody, Officiating and Interment in Collins Anthony Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Lillian and Lee Willie Smith; brothers, Lee Willie Smith, Jr.
Marion has two children, Timothy Smith and Lekisha Smith. He leaves to cherish his memories: his fiancé, Sandra Jelks; brother, Thomas (Jacqueline) Smith; step-children, Kizzie Jones, Bruce Lee Jones and Samuel Jones; nieces, Alethea A. Blackwell, Shaletha D. Smith, Tameka R. Smith, Sabrina Davis, Kiswana (Brian) Smith and Tykisha Smith; nephew, Kenneth D. Blackwell.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home