Heather Michelle Mince, 50, of Fort Payne, passed away at her home on Friday, August 12, 2022 surrounded by her family after a two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Heather was a 1990 graduate of Fort Payne High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Alabama. She was the office manager at Watson and Neeley. Heather loved to travel, to shop, animals and Alabama football, but most of all, she loved her family.
Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17th at Wilson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3 until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research or the DeKalb Animal Shelter (2601 Jordan Road SW, Fort Payne, 35968).
She is survived by her parents Bobby and Neta Mince; brother Brian (Tiffany) Mince; nieces and nephews Damon (Kait) Mince, Molly (Benny) Lopez, Breanna Hickman, and Sydney Hickman; great-nieces and nephews Ezlynn Grant, Adley Lopez, Liam Mince, and Vivi Klair Grant; several cousins; and her special furry companion; Ozzy.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.