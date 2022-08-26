Felix Beene, age 72, of Chattanooga, TN passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
He was born November 23, 1949, in Attalla, Alabama to the late Paul and Corrine Beene. Felix had a strong love for God, his family, and country. He was a United States Marine serving as a Helicopter Crew Chief in the Vietnam War where he received multiple medals and honors for his service.
Felix went on to found and operate several businesses in the transportation and logistics industry for many years. He was a selfless, hardworking man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.
He is survived by:
Children: Felicia Chesser (Brian), Jason Beene, & Scott Kyle (Tara)
Grandchildren: Britt Houston (Ashlyn), Ashley Guffey (Zac), Alexa Chesser, Anson Beene, Jade Buford (Brandon), & Kayleigh Kyle
Great-Grandchildren: Briley Houston, Garrett Houston, & Wyatt Guffey
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Paul Beene & Corrine Beene
Daughter: Tracy Lynn Beene
The Family is accepting flowers
Funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head with Rev. David Hairston officiating. Burial to follow in Beene Cemetery in Hammondville, AL with Military Honors.
Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 26 at Burt Chapel in Valley Head.