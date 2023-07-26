Death notices

Joppa
Millie Jones Robbins, 71, of Joppa, died Thursday, July 20, 2023. Funeral services were Saturday, July 22, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Longshore Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Alma Jeanette Dixson
Fort Payne
Alma Jeanette Dixson, 75, of Fort Payne, died Saturday July 22, 2023. Funeral service was Monday, July 24, 2023 from the graveside of Unity Cemetery, with burial following. Officiating is Bro. J.T. Williams. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Arlie Gunter
Foley
(Retired) Col. Arlie Gunter, 92, of Foley, formerly of Geraldine, died Thursday, July 20, 2023. Funeral services were Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel was in charge.
Clarence L. Hobbs
Grant
Clarence L. Hobbs, 91, of Grant, died Sunday, July 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 from the Grassy Mountain Holiness Church. Bro. Chris Clark will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.
Larry Lavone Portwood
Fyffe
Larry Lavon Portwood, 79, of Fyffe, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Burial was held at Kirk Memorial Gardens. The family will be accepting paper condolences addressed to Portwood Family c/o W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel, PO Box 1850, Rainsville, AL 35986, or online condolences through the funeral home website.
Steve Leon Watkins
Valley Head
Steve Leon Watkins, 74, of Valley Head, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head. Burial will be in Bankhead Cemetery with military honors. The family is accepting flowers or donations to St. Jude. Burt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda June Kennedy
Fort Payne
Wanda June Kennedy, 90, of Fort Payne, died Sunday, July 23, 2023 at her residence. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Burt Funeral Chapel-Fort Payne. Visitation will be 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the First Methodist Church. Burt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley G. Patteson
Brookhaven, GA
Shirley G. Patteson, 88, of Brookhaven, GA., formerly of Fort Payne, died July 22, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from noon until the hour of service at the funeral home. Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.