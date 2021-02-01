Nancy Ellen Keith McKinney, age 71 of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. McKinney was born on July 21, 1949 in Fort Payne to the late C.D. & Florence Wisner Keith. She retired as a Respiratory Therapist at Baptist Medical Center and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Fischer Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4 until 8 p.m.
Mrs. McKinney is survived by her daughter, Nib McKinney (Steve Jessup); and brother, Randy Keith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Vonda Malone.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.