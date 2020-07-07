Lillie Prater
Mrs. Lillie Prater, 69,Fort Payne, Passed away Thursday July 2,2020.

Lillie is survived by her husband Anthony Charles Prater, Sr.,Children

Antonio Prater, Marchetta Prater-Jelks, and Anthony Charles Prater,

Jr., Grandchildren Tameka Prater, Jeffery Jelks, Devin (Kosha) Jelks,

and Tevin Jelks. Six great Grandchildren, sisters clara (Roscoe)

Underwood, Sr. Marie (David) McCall, Brother Steven Charles(Pamela)

Parrom, and a host of other close relatives and friends

Graveside Services will be 11 O'Clock Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the

Glenwood Cemetery Rev. Fred Price Officiating .

Arrangements under the direction of: West Gadsden Funeral Home 256-549-0004

