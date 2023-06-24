Obituary: Azzie Lee (Loyd) Gravitt

Azzie Lee (Loyd) Gravitt
November 7, 1929 - June 22, 2023
Azzie Lee (Loyd) Gravitt passed away Thursday, June 22nd at her daughter’s home in Springville, Alabama after a lengthy illness.
Azzie Lee, along with her twin sister, Rosie Lee were born to Johnie and Bertha (Gilbert) Loyd on November 7th, 1929 in Dawson, Alabama near Lusk Chapel. She moved to Fort Payne with her family in 1944 and finished high school at Dekalb County High School in 1948. She met the love of her life, Floyd Van Gravitt in 1947 and was married in Rising Fawn, Georgia on January 22, 1949. They were blessed with a son, Terry Van and a daughter, Gwendolyn during their marriage. They enjoyed 44 years of marriage before Floyd passed away in 1993. She was a wonderful wife and mother and instilled the love for God and others in her children and grandchildren over the years. Azzie was a faithful member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church for 70 years and served in numerous roles in the church—Sunday School teacher, WMU leader, GA leader and member of the choir.
Azzie had the heart of hospitality. She was the queen of Sunday lunch and many pastors at Mount Carmel enjoyed her wonderful cooking after the church service. If you were a guest in her house, her friendly and generous reception always made you feel welcome and you never left hungry! She loved preparing huge holiday meals and having the family gather around to enjoy the feast. Opening her heart and home was born out of her love for God and serving others. She truly reflected God’s heart for people.
If you knew Azzie, you know she always had a smile on her face. This beautiful smile was from the deepest part of her heart and always made you feel accepted and loved. God used her smile and sweet personality to reach people with His love wherever she went.
Azzie wore many hats in her life and was no stranger to work! She helped her father on the farm and picked cotton alongside her sisters. Early in her career in the late 1940’s, she worked as a telephone operator, manually connecting callers on a switchboard. Next, she went into retail and began working at J. C. Penney as a sales associate. She also worked at Sears Roebuck when the catalog business was booming. Next she moved up to management and became the manager of a variety store in Fort Payne for several years. The next hat she wore was her banking hat and worked at First Federal Bank (now First Fidelity Bank) until she retired. During this time, she also moonlighted at Wilson Funeral Home as a receptionist, working there well into her 80s. Azzie was loved by all and made a difference in the lives of many. Azzie embodied an inner elegance—her dignity would lift you up and her grace would comfort you! She had an outer elegance too—almost always in a beautiful dress or snazzy suit and heels!
She leaves behind family members that loved her dearly—her daughter and son-in-law, Gwen and David Hill, daughter-in-law, Darlene Gravitt, 6 grandchildren, Joey (Jenny) Gravitt, Bridget (Chris) Graham, Jonathon Gravitt, Sonya (Matt) Meeks, Valarie (Kelly) Moses, Russell (Katie) Hill, 8 great grandchildren, Joshua (Adrean) Gravitt, Jayla (Peyton) Smith, Keelyn Graham, Brookston Graham, Sydney Moses, Brady Moses, Juliette Walker, JohnieRae Hill; 1 great-great grandchild, Jay Karter Gravitt and brother-in-law, John Darby. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Gravitt, son, Terry Gravitt, sisters and brothers-in-law Mary Ruth (Travis) Morelock, Rosie Lee (Ray) Goggans and Katie (Hardy) Freeman and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her beloved caregivers—Marvice Smith, Peggy Veal, Dianne Smith and Juanita McGuire.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 24th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne, Alabama with burial immediately following in Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Mount Carmel Baptist Church (702 Clark Ave NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967) or the Big Oak Ranch (250 Jake Mintz Rd, Gadsden, AL 35905).
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.