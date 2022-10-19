Margaret Rose Steward, 89, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born March 5, 1933 to the late Felton and Ruth Nell Wells Locklear. She was a member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Allen Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Crow officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Friday at the church from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her granddaughters Marlo Steward and Shanna Clanton and husband Kevin; grandchildren Denver Clanton, Stella Clanton, and Ashton Gallahair; great-great-grandchildren Bennett Gallahair and Holden Gallahair; sisters Peggy Ann Lee and Joyce Stanaland; and brother Arvel Locklear.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Norman Steward, son Jerry Steward, and brothers Bobby Locklear and L.C. Locklear.
